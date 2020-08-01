England vs Ireland – Highlights & Stats

Jonny Bairstow was in blistering form as England overcame a middle-order collapse to beat Ireland in the second ODI and clinch the series win.

With the hosts needing 213 to win at the Ageas Bowl, the opener equalled the record for England’s fastest fifty, from just 21 balls, and powered his way to 82 from 41 balls before he was dismissed by Josh Little (3-60).

Eoin Morgan (0) and Moeen Ali (0) quickly followed and having been cruising, England were in a spot of bother at 137-6. However, Sam Billings (46no) and David Willey (47no) battled through that tricky spell and a four-wicket win was wrapped up with 17.3 overs to spare.



















Bairstow stole the show with his fireworks with the bat but it was England’s bowlers who again set up the win, Adil Rashid the pick of them as he took 3-34, while Reece Topley (1-31) looked sharp as he marked his first international appearance since 2016 with a wicket.

