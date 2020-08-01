Eid Special: Saiyami Kher reveals her famous and exclusive Kabuli Biryani recipe

As today many of us celebrate Bakri Eid, we have a special treat for all our readers. Filmfare exclusively got in touch with Saiyami Kher who made a special gesture for us as she revealed her famous and exclusive recipe of Kabuli Biryani. Any Eid celebration is incomplete without biryani and hence the talented actress has a special treat for us on this special day.

Speaking about her special biryani she says, “It was originally made as a Holi ritual by Dadima (Shaukat Azmi) during the traditional Holi gatherings at Shabana masi’s house. As a kid I remember relishing it and asking my mother to try making it. My mother mistook the channa dal for the whole Kabuli channa and that’s how this recipe became a tradition in our house.” Now we are glad that this secret recipe is pass down to us and we hope some of you try your hand at making this as Saiyami has given step by step how to prepare it.

Ingredients

1.5 cups – Basmati rice

1 cups – chickpeas

10 Big onions

0.5 cup – curd

2 tea spoons – Ginger Garlic paste.

1 tea spoon chilli powder, dhaniya powder, haldi.

Salt as per taste

1 cup mint

1 table spoon of mixed whole garam masala.

Method



– Soak the chickpea overnight

– Pressure cook the chickpea with 1tbs salt and a little chille powder till they become soft.

– Cut the onions half vertically and half in squares.

– deep fry the vertical onions till they turn brown

– marinate the curd with salt, chilli powder, haldi, dhaniya (1 tea spoon) and ginger garlic paste.

– mix the chickpea with the curd marinate.

– sauté the square onions and mix the chickpea marinate and cook well.

– In a little ghee add the whole garam masala and put the rice. Add 1.5 cups of water till the rice is cooked.

– layer the rice + chickpea, sprinkle the fried onion and some mint leaves. Add another layer of rice and onions.

– BON APPETIT!