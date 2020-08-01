Eastern freeway police crash Melbourne: Another person charged

Another person has been arrested over the deaths of four police officers in Melbourne in April.

A 49-year-old man from Frankston was arrested this morning in Lyndhurst.

“He is currently assisting police with their enquiries and the investigation remains ongoing,” Victorian Police said in a statement.

The tragedy happened on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed when a truck struck them after a Porsche was stopped on April 22.

Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly fled the scene and also faces multiple charges.