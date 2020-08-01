Decentralized Apps May Solve SIM Swapping Woes By Cointelegraph

Decentralized Apps May Solve SIM Swapping Woes
In the US alone, over $55m has been stolen through SIM swapping attacks since 2018. NEM, a blockchain-based ecosystem, believes that decentralized apps could provide a meaningful solution to this problem.
According to NEM, they’re working with a solution called “FIX Network”, which was established to help mobile subscribers secure private keys and transactions on SIM cards.
