Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes Dead at 38

Mahlon Reyes, who worked as a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, has died, E! News has learned.

The reality TV personality was only 38 years old. Discovery Channel confirmed Reyes’ death to us and said it was “very sad news.” Their statement read, “Our thoughts and prayers go to his family.”

Moreover, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office told E! News Reyes passed away in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana. At this time, the star’s official cause of death is pending as they await the autopsy and toxicology reports.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Reyes passed away after suffering from a heart attack on Saturday, July 25. Reye’s wife, Heather Sullivan, told the publication that her husband was hospitalized soon after.

While Reyes survived the heart attack, Sullivan explained that he never regained consciousness and was taken off life support the following day. The star’s wife also stated that he didn’t have any known pre-existing health conditions.