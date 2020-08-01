Will Knight / Wired:
Data from the US Census Bureau on 583,000 businesses in 2018 shows AI adoption is slow: 8.9% use AI in any form, 2.8% use ML, and 2.5% use voice recognition — A big study by the US Census Bureau finds that only about 9 percent of firms employ tools like machine learning or voice recognition,mdash;for now.
Data from the US Census Bureau on 583,000 businesses in 2018 shows AI adoption is slow: 8.9% use AI in any form, 2.8% use ML, and 2.5% use voice recognition (Will Knight/Wired)
Will Knight / Wired: