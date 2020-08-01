Daly Cherry-Evans says Sea Eagles must go back to drawing board

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans says his side has to go back to the drawing board, after being thrashed by Penrith at Brookvale Oval.

The Panthers ran riot, scoring seven tries in the 42-12 victory, that means the Sea Eagles drop to ninth on the ladder, with Souths moving into the top eight.

It’s the second time in six matches Manly has conceded 40 points or more, after losing 40-22 to the Sharks in round seven.

It was a horror night for the Sea Eagles, with five-eighth Dylan Walker, returning after more than a month on the sidelines, injured in the opening set.

Brad Parker and Curtis Sironen also failed to finish the match.

But the Manly skipper was refusing to use the injuries as an excuse.

“It would be easy to blame injuries tonight, but that was pretty ordinary from us,” Cherry-Evans told Fox Sports.

“Really disappointing to walk off with a scoreline like that.

“I certainly didn’t see it coming, and it’s back to the drawing board again.”

According to Cherry-Evans, it’s a straightforward task to identify the problem.

“Attitude. It’s a real easy one to answer,” he said.

“You only have to look back the last couple of weeks and you see the willingness and the resilience we’ve shown in our tryline defence.

“(It’s) two steps forward, one step back. It’s an attitude thing. It’s disappointing.”

Cherry-Evans was full of praise for rival halfback Nathan Cleary, who steered the Panthers around the park expertly.

Daly Cherry-Evans labelled Manly’s loss to Penrith “pretty ordinary.” (Getty)

“He was fantastic tonight, he led the Panthers perfectly.

“Not many blemishes in his game that I can think of. I certainly enjoy the individual battles, but Nath certainly walks away with the points tonight.”

Manly coach Des Hasler confirmed after the match that Walker will need scans on what appears to be a fracture in his foot, while Sironen will also be sent for scans on his knee, although the club is confident it’s not an ACL injury.

Hasler also expects Parker to miss next week’s match against the Warriors, noting that his concussion was “serious.”