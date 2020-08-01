Dallas Cowboys still world’s most valuable sports franchise at $5.5 billion

The Dallas Cowboys won their fifth straight title.

For the fifth straight year, Jerry Jones’ Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world at $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. That’s up 10% from 2019.

Dallas has taken the top spot in five of the 11 years that Forbes has been compiling the list. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million.

The New York Yankees hold the No. 2 spot with a $5 billion valuation. Here are numbers 3-10, which include three NFL franchises:

3. New York Knicks – $4.6 billion

4. Los Angeles Lakers – $4.4 billion

5. Golden State Warriors – $4.3 billion

6. Real Madrid – $4.2 billion

7. New England Patriots – $4.1 billion

8. Barcelona – $4.02 billion

9. New York Giants – $3.9 billion

10. Manchester United – $3.81 billion

While all of these valuations are extremely high, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit the NFL particularly hard. There’s currently no estimation of how much each franchise could lose if fans don’t attend games in 2020, but Forbes projected, as a whole, the NFL could lose up to $5.5 billion in stadium revenue this season.

Although NFL training camps opened this week, there’s still the possibility that the entire season is postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. Multiple players already have opted out, including six Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams and New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder.

If the NFL season is outright canceled, the league probably will lose more than just $5.5 million. At this point, though, canceling the season hasn’t been discussed. Despite Major League Baseball reported new coronavirus cases every day, the NFL probably will at least give their season a shot.

MLB and NFL are in similar situations as a bubble atmosphere isn’t attainable for either league with rosters that contain over 30 players. The NBA, NHL and MLS, who all are isolated in bubbles for their season resume, haven’t reported a single coronavirus case in the last week.

If the NFL wants to survive in 2020, they’ll have to highly adapt their health and safety protocols.