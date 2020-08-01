Dai Supply Hits New Highs as Efforts to Restore Peg See Limited Success By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
The MakerDAO community approved and executed a vote on Thursday to almost double the total debt ceiling, which indicates how much Dai (DAI) can be minted by its users.

An announcement by the Maker Foundation posted on July 29 details the specific proposal to raise the debt ceilings for Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Wrapped (WBTC) and others.

