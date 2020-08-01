Court documents show how FBI used a leaked copy of the OGUsers forum database, user details from Discord, and data from Coinbase to track down Twitter hackers (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Sources: Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok  —  The discussions come as TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company is under scrutiny by the White House and lawmakers.  —  SAN FRANCISCO — TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app that has been under scrutiny from the Trump administration …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR