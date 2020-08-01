Companies are increasingly using employee survey data, from services like Perceptyx that offer a "union vulnerability index,quot;, to predict and squash organizing (Sarah Kessler/OneZero )

Sarah Kessler / OneZero :
Companies are increasingly using employee survey data, from services like Perceptyx that offer a “union vulnerability index,rdquo;, to predict and squash organizing — Employee survey platforms allow employers to sort groups of employees by the departments, locations, and demographics most likely to unionize
