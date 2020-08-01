Colts share first photo of Philip Rivers in Indy uniform

Indianapolis Colts fans finally have their first look at what Philip Rivers will look like wearing the team’s uniform. The organization revealed new photos of Rivers in his Colts gear on Saturday, and it’ll definitely take some getting used to.
Indianapolis signed Rivers to a one-year, $25 million deal in March after he spent 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Rivers, 38, went 5-11 in his final year with the Chargers. However, he still managed to complete 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Colts were on the rise before Andrew Luck announced his retirement last August, and they’re hoping Rivers will be able to fill the hole he left at the quarterback position.
While the Colts’ QB situation was quite odd last year, they have much more stability with Rivers at the helm of the offense in 2020.
