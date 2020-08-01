Chloe x Halle Channel Spice Girls With Drag Queens for GLAAD Performance

Twitter

The Bailey sisters are joined by three of the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alums as they channel Spice Girls for an epic performance at the livestream LGBTQ+ awards show.

–

Chloe x Halle did their best Spice Girls impressions for an epic remote performance at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (30Jul20).

While Chloe channelled Scary Spice in an animal-print two piece and buns in her hair, Halle opted to take on Posh Spice’s classy demeanour in a figure-hugging gold minidress, as the pair belted out their latest single “Do It”.

They were joined by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller, and Naomi Smalls, who made up the rest of the band by taking on the personas of Sporty Spice, Baby Spice and Ginger Spice respectively.

<br />

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the GLAAD Media Awards were held virtually for the first time ever, with the Chloe x Halle performance pre-recorded at The Chapel at The Abbey prior to Thursday night.

Sharing a video of the performance on their Instagram page after the awards, Chloe x Halle wrote, “We are SO proud to stand alongside our #LGBTQIA+ family at the #GLAADawards this year. thanks to these beautiful queens @naomismalls @vanessavanjie @theonlymayhem for performing with us. the melantated (sic) spice girls.”

Other performances during the evening came from Ben Platt and Shea Diamond, while winners included Lil Nas X, who took home the Outstanding Musical Artist award.