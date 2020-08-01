Channing Tatum and Scooter Braun Developing Young Adult Musical of ‘Macbeth’

WENN

The ‘Magic Mike’ actor teams up with Justin Bieber’s manager to produce a young adult adaptation of William Shakespeare’s iconic character Lady Macbeth.

Channing Tatum is taking on a new role as producer of a project for Amazon Studios.

The 40-year-old “Magic Mike” star will team with Scooter Braun and the streaming giant for an as-yet-untitled Lady Macbeth young adult musical feature.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum will produce through his Free Association production company, alongside partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets. Braun will produce through his SB Projects company, alongside Scott Manson and James Shin.

Details of the plot are under wraps at present, but the publication reports it will potentially feature a teenage version of William Shakespeare’s iconic character Lady Macbeth who “grapples with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition.”

Lady Macbeth is a key figure in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth“, the tale of a Scottish general who murders his way into kingship while descending into madness from guilt and belief in a prophecy told by witches. Lady Macbeth is his wife – a calculating woman who prods her husband into murder and war.

John McPhail of “Anna and the Apocalypse” will direct the project, which will be written by S.J. Inwards.