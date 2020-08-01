Chainlink Partners With State of Colorado to Help Create A New Lottery Game By Cointelegraph

Chainlink Partners With State of Colorado to Help Create A New Lottery Game
Chainlink (LINK) and the State of Colorado have partnered on a hackathon with the goal of creating a new lottery game. There are $17,500 in prizes available for three winners, plus an additional $8,500 in Web3 bonus prizes sponsored by Chainlink.
The Colorado Lottery has created a GameJam Hackathon that is open to participants from around the world. The state lottery hopes that the new innovative games will help it “reach its $1 billion revenue goal to fund outdoor recreation, land conservation and schools in Colorado, along with its commitment to responsible gaming.”
