Cattolica says tax police have searched headquarters By

MILAN () – Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazioni (MI:) said on Saturday that tax police have searched its headquarters and taken documents as part of an investigation into alleged undue influence over three of the insurer’s shareholders’ meetings.

Shareholders’ meetings under investigation include one held on Friday, it said, where investors approved Cattolica’s conversion into a joint-stock company, paving the way to a tie-up with larger rival Generali (MI:).

Cattolica said in a statement that all three of the shareholders’ meetings under investigation had been held correctly and that it was ready to fully cooperate with authorities.