Home Business Cattolica says tax police have searched headquarters By

Cattolica says tax police have searched headquarters By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

MILAN () – Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazioni (MI:) said on Saturday that tax police have searched its headquarters and taken documents as part of an investigation into alleged undue influence over three of the insurer’s shareholders’ meetings.

Shareholders’ meetings under investigation include one held on Friday, it said, where investors approved Cattolica’s conversion into a joint-stock company, paving the way to a tie-up with larger rival Generali (MI:).

Cattolica said in a statement that all three of the shareholders’ meetings under investigation had been held correctly and that it was ready to fully cooperate with authorities.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©