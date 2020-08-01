Captain’s challenge saves referee Ben Cummins from controversial finish

The captain’s challenge saved referee Ben Cummins from another controversial finish involving the Canberra Raiders, who have held on to defeat North Queensland 14-12 in Townsville.

Officiating his first Raiders match since the contentious six-again ruling in last year’s grand final, Cummins blew a penalty for offside with the Raiders clinging to a two-point lead.

Cummins ruled Canberra prop Dunamis Lui was offside when he dived on a loose ball after a kick, which would have given the Cowboys a shot at goal from 10 metres out and just off centre to level the scores.

Instead the Raiders challenged the call, which was overturned by the bunker, and Canberra was able to hang on for the victory.

The challenge averted a potentially uncomfortable trip back home, with Cummins sharing a plane with the Raiders players.

Canberra players celebrate a try against North Queensland. (Getty)

“It would have been very awkward if we lost that game and he’d be stuck on the plane with us,” Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana joked on Fox Sports.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart admits his side was fortunate to escape with the two points, their eighth victory of the season.

“I thought we were very loose in a lot of our footy, we were very lucky to win,” Stuart said.

“I don’t think we deserved to win, but we found a way to win and that was the important thing.

“It’s nice not to have a loss to jolt you back into gear.

“It’s a hard road-trip up here, a lot of the games we’ve watched this week with the Cowboys, the opposition teams haven’t started well. That was a big part of our plan this week, to start well, and I think we had to defend three sets of six straight away.