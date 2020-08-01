Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels start time, results, news for 2020 round 12

Parramatta second-rower Ryan Matterson has been ruled him out of the round 12 clash against Canterbury with the club opting to take the safe option following last week’s concussion.

Matterson was given the all clear from club medicos this week after copping a head knock against Wests Tigers but the club decided to leave him out of the ANZ stadium fixture because of his history with concussions.

Marata Niukore will replace him in the side.

Meantime the Bulldogs are desperate for a win against the Eels in order to avoid their worst start to a season through 12 rounds in 56 years.