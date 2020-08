Cam Newton will have to earn his place atop the depth chart of the New England Patriots during training camp.

The 2015 NFL MVP who signed with the Patriots earlier this month is undeniably the most accomplished signal-caller on a roster that includes unproven commodity Jarrett Stidham, journeyman Brian Hoyer and undrafted rookie Brian Lewerke.

As MMQB’s Albert Breer tweeted on Friday, New England coach Bill Belichick isn’t giving Newton anything this summer: