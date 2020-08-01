Bud Black isn’t ready to officially remove Wade Davis as Rockies’ closer

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

After Wade Davis’ four-run implosion cost the Rockies a victory in the home opener, manager Bud Black isn’t ready to officially remove the right-hander from the closer role.

“In looking at video (Friday) night and this morning, he missed with a couple fastballs (up in the zone),” Black said Saturday. “Against good hitters, that’s going to cost you. And then there’s the bad walk to (Trent) Grissom with two outs in a tight game — that’s not something Wade wanted to do.

“We’ll see where this goes.”

Black’s ambiguity six games into the season, and one game into the team’s opening homestand, comes as he doesn’t have another sure option to immediately take over for Davis as closer. Davis converted his first two save opportunities this year, both in Texas, but his continued struggles at Coors Field (11.10 ERA last year) are a red flag.

