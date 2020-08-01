British GP Practice Three: Valtteri Bottas fastest from Lewis Hamilton







Valtteri Bottas outpaced Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes hit the front for the first time in the British GP weekend in the final practice session ahead of qualifying.

Mercedes had been quick, but not outstandingly so, on a roasting Friday as Racing Point set the Silverstone pace, but were significantly faster on Saturday morning amid cooler conditions.

It was Bottas who gained an edge, outpacing team-mate and title leader Hamilton by a tenth of a second with a best lap of 1:25.873.

But Max Verstappen still enjoyed an encouraging morning for Red Bull. He finished third and just 0.3s back on the two W11s.

Lance Stroll, Friday’s pacesetter, was fourth but finished closer to the two McLarens and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc than the front three.

Alex Albon ran into more misfortune, meanwhile, after an electrical problem on his RB16 meant he only featured in the session’s final quarter of an hour. The youngster had lost most of Friday afternoon after crashing at Stowe.

More to follow…