Brad Garrett on Ellen DeGeneres’ Mistreatment Scandal: It’s ‘Common Knowledge’

Meanwhile, it is reported that the 62-year-old is considering to end the popular talk show as she reportedly ‘feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show.’

The racism and toxic environment allegations from former and current employees against “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” prompted actor Brad Garrett to share his two cents on the matter. He recently took to Twitter to insinuate that people shouldn’t be surprised by the claims.

“Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her,” he tweeted on Friday, July 31. “Common knowledge.”

Brad Garrett claimed Ellen DeGeneres’ mistreatment scandal is a ‘common knowledge.’

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun has come to Ellen’s defense. “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall,” he noted on his Twitter post. “How quickly so many forget.”

He went on gushing over the talk show host, saying that she “is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us.” She added, “She has helped change the views for equality.”

“Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today,” he added.

Scooter Braun defended Ellen.

In related news, it is reported that Ellen is considering to end the popular talk show. “She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” source at Telepictures told Daily Mail on Friday. “The truth is she knew what was going on — it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun — but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame.”

Prior to this, Ellen broke her silence on the allegations in an internal memo, revealing that she’s “sorry” for what happened and claimed that she had been misrepresented. “It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice,” she went on to say. “I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. released a new statement that read, “We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”