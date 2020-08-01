Boston College football currently has no positive COVID-19 cases

Zero Boston College football student-athletes and staff tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 154 that were tested on Friday, according to a release from the school.

In the first round of testing, shortly after players returned in late June, the Eagles announced in early July that they had one positive case among 93 players. This , in a larger pool of data made available to the public, the result was even more encouraging.

BC is slated to play 11 football games this fall, including 10 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The season is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 7-12. It’s possible it could be shut down at any point along the way, but as of now, the news at Boston College is positive.

Latest COVID-19 testing results from @BCFootball: 154 student-athletes and staff tested July 31. All 154 tested negative. — Jason Baum (@JasonBaumPR) August 1, 2020

