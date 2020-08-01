Binance’s Trust Wallet Hits 5M Users, Expands DeFi Services By Cointelegraph

Binance’s Trust Wallet Hits 5M Users, Expands DeFi Services
Crypto giant Binance acquired Trust Wallet two years ago today. In that short space of time, the service has managed to amount 5 million users, and it is now expanding into the burgeoning DeFi sector.
In addition to the five million user milestone, Trust Wallet claims that 10% of this rapidly acquired user base is now accessing a wide range of DApps and DeFi platforms. It plans to aggressively expand into the sector as crypto investors seek liquidity farming earning opportunities.
