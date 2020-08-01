Bhumi Pednekar to resume work on Durgavati next week

Filmmakers are gradually starting going back to work by resuming their projects or kickstarting new films within the city premises. While the TV industry has kicked off in full swing, digital series and films are gradually following the suit. Now we hear that Bhumi Pednekar might resume work after almost four months of lockdown to complete her film Durgavati.

According to reports in a leading daily, Bhumi Pednekar had started shooting for this Akshay Kumar production in January earlier this year in Madhya Pradesh. She had almost completed the film in March when the lockdown was announced by the government. Now that things are going back to normalcy Bhumi Pednekar might get back to work to finish patch-work portions of the film in city studios. A source tells the daily, “The post-production work had been underway during the lockdown. Only four days’ shoot is remaining, which will be wrapped up before August-end.”

Though the film will be complete within a couple of days shoot rumours are rife that the film can have a digital release. Speaking about this the source says, “At this point, nothing is certain because the film isn’t ready. A call will be taken only upon completion of the movie, depending on the situation of theatres at the time.”

Now let’s wait and watch where we get to watch Bhumi Pednekar’s next flick. According to some sources this film is the remake of South flick Bhagamathie which starred Anushka Shetty in a lead role. Known for its horror-comedy genre the film was a hit down South. Now watching Bhumi Pednekar in a horror-drama genre will be a terrific experience as this girl is proving her mettle with every film of hers.