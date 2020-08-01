Beyonce Dedicates ‘Black Is King’ to Her Only Son Sir Carter

ABC

The ‘Black Parade’ singer gives a special shout-out to her one and only son Sir Carter in her visual album which is newly released on the Disney streaming site.

Beyonce gave a special dedication to her son Sir Carter in the closing moments of her new visual album “Black Is King“.

The film was released exclusively on the Disney+ platform on Friday (31Jul20), with the hitmaker uniting husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy, and mum Tina Knowles-Lawson for the project, which is based on Beyonce’s 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift”.

In the closing moments of the project, a video plays of Beyonce sweetly dancing with three-year-old Sir as he smiles contently, alongside a message revealing that she’s dedicated her latest project to her only son.

“Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter,” the message reads. “And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon sow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.”

Sir’s twin sister Rumi also features in the film, and elder sister Blue, alongside an A-list line-up including Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, and Lupita Nyong’o.