Australia’s Victoria sees more than 650 new coronavirus cases: ABC TV By

MELBOURNE () – Australia’s state of Victoria reported more than 650 infections of the new coronavirus on Sunday, up from 397 cases the previous day, ABC News television reported, citing unnamed sources.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is to announce the official number of cases later on Sunday, together with a set of new measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.