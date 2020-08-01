Athletes in Russia test out new device to make them swim faster

Swimmers in Russia have been trying out a new device that claims to help them move faster and more efficiently across the water.

Invented by Aleksey Lukyanov, the devices resemble a propeller screw with pedals.

“This is a seabike,” explained Lukyanov. “This is a tool for swimming which works on a simple basis, you turn the pedals, the propeller screw rotates, and you swim forward, quickly, easily, without effort, this is the essence.”

Swimmers crossed the Volga River to test out the seabikes. The race was won by Yevgeny Ostrovskiy.

“I am very glad, I liked it all, it’s all organised to the highest standards as always, we competed nicely with Yevgeny Khabarov, we have almost the same results, but because I strapped the pedal quickly it helped me to be ahead just a bit,” he said.