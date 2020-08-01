‘At least four’ more Cardinals players have tested positive for COVID-19?

It could also lead to more serious consequences overall for MLB as a whole.

On Friday, multiple reports emerged that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had a call with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark. On that call, Manfred reportedly told Clark that players had to get their act together because the MLB season is in danger of being canceled.

Jeff Passan of ESPN broke the story initially:

“Should another outbreak materialize, Manfred, who has the power to shut the season down, could move in that direction. Multiple players briefed on the call fear that season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league’s protocols.”

The first domino was the Miami Marlins coming down with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. To date, 18 players and two staffers in the organization have tested positive.

Now it appears the Cardinals are dealing with an outbreak of their own, which could be the proverbial final straw that breaks the camel’s back.