Apple Card Deferred Payment Program Extended Through August

Apple has again extended its Apple Card COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program by a month, which will allow cardholders who apply for aid to defer their August payments without incurring interest charges.



Enrolling in the program can be done by opening up the Wallet app on the iPhone or iPad, tapping on ‌Apple Card‌, tapping on the black circle with three dots, tapping on the message bubble, and then sending a message that states “I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.”

Confirmation of enrollment is sent to the email address associated with an Apple ID. ‌Apple Card‌ purchases will need to be paid off in the future, but the balance does not accrue interest when participating in the program.

Apple has been offering the ‌Apple Card‌ COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program since March, and has extended it each month as the coronavirus continues to impact ‌Apple Card‌ customers.

Apple sends emails about the Customer Assistance Program when sending monthly statement balances. There’s a support document with details, but it has not yet been updated with the August extension.