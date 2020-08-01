Andrew Johns urges league to reward clubs whose players have stayed loyal for 10 years

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns has challenged the NRL to reward clubs whose players have stayed loyal for 10 years by having half their salary wiped off the cap.

When asked if the game needs more one-club players like Cameron Smith, Johns said the NRL should go out of its way to rewards teams for player loyalty, especially stars who were part of an organisation’s junior system.

Johns used the example of Roosters lock Victor Radley who was part of the club’s junior program.

Cameron Smith (Getty)

“If they’re a local junior, someone like Victor Radley. The Roosters don’t have too many local juniors, probably the last one who played a lot of game was Luke Ricketson,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“The tentacles that go out from Victor who was born and bred in Bronte, so many people from that area want to go out and watch because of Victor.

“Long-term players, after they’ve played 10 years of first grade, I think half of their salary should be wiped off the salary cap.

“Because players play at a club for so long, and you see fans just absolutely love them. They idolise them.”

The great headache awaiting Melbourne in 2021: Immortal Behaviour