Americans Trade Depreciating Dollars For Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Bloomberg: Americans Trade Depreciating Dollars For Bitcoin
A Bloomberg article claims that Americans are foregoing the safety of the dollar for more speculative assets like stocks, gold, and (BTC).
Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the personal savings rate in the U.S. is at a historic high. The yield offered by the financial institutions on savings accounts, however, is close to zero. At the same time, assets as Bitcoin, equities, and gold, all have made double-digit gains since March. This is making them an attractive option for investors.
