‘American Idol’ to Search for New Season Candidates Through First-Ever Virtual Auditions

Beginning August 10, producers of the long-running singing competition series will use custom-built Zoom video conference technology to host ‘Idol Across America’.

Auditions for the forthcoming season of “American Idol” will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The live shows for 2020’s Season 18 of “American Idol” were filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 crisis, with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest and the contestants all appearing from their respective homes.

Now, producers of the long-running singing competition series have announced “Idol Across America” – a live virtual audition tour visiting all 50 states for the first time ever in search of the show’s next winner.

Beginning 10 August, the online auditions will use custom-built Zoom video conference technology to host the first-ever live virtual nationwide search.

The new format, in place of physical auditions in various spots across the U.S., will increase the accessibility of auditions and put budding stars face-to-face with a producer from the show, providing real-time feedback.

It has yet to be announced whether contestants will progress to a face-to-face audition with the judges in person, or whether this too will be held remotely at a later date.

Aspiring stars must be between 15 and 28 years old to audition, and can sign up for “Idol Across America” here: www.americanidol.com/auditions.