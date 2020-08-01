Aggregators Now Drive 20% of Ethereum DEX Volume By Cointelegraph

Aggregators Now Drive 20% of Ethereum DEX Volume
Crypto market data firm Messari estimates that 20% of all decentralized exchange (DEX) volume on is routed via DEX aggregators.
In a newsletter, Messari writes that “the 21st century is dominated by aggregators,” adding, “Amazon (NASDAQ:) aggregates consumers and merchants. Uber (NYSE:) aggregates riders and drivers. Netflix (NASDAQ:) aggregates viewers and content. The list goes on.”
