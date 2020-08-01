A 17 Year Old Was Just Arrested in Connection With Twitter’s Recent Hack By Cointelegraph

A 17 Year Old Was Just Arrested in Connection With Twitter’s Recent Hack
Authorities have taken a 17-year-old into custody, alleging the not-yet-adult cooked up the massive Twitter breach.
“Early this morning, the FBI, IRS, US Secret Service, and Florida law enforcement placed a 17-year-old in Tampa, Florida, under arrest — accusing him of being the ‘mastermind’ behind the biggest security and privacy breach in Twitter’s history,” a July 31 article from The Verge said.
