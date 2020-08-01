3 Reasons Why Ethereum Price Rallied 75% to Hit a 2-Year High at $395 By Cointelegraph

3 Reasons Why Ethereum Price Rallied 75% to Hit a 2-Year High at $395
In the last two weeks, Ether (ETH) price increased by 75% as the price rallied from $222 to $390. Many investors believe Ether’s momentum is buoying the entire market, and possibly even pushing (BTC) upwards.
Three factors that appear to be triggering the strong Ether rally are: DeFi, ETH 2.0, and the current prolonged rally taking place in the altcoin market.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.