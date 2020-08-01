2021 first-round NFL mock draft

NFL teams are just getting prepped for the 2020 season, but front offices and scouts have already been scouting for next year. As we enter 2020 training camp, here’s a look at next year’s first round mock.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Lawrence would likely be the first overall pick in 2021 whether he plays for Clemson this year or not, showing the elite ability that backed up the hype as a top recruit. He threw 36 touchdowns and added 563 yards on the ground for the Tigers last year. If Gardner Minshew can’t back up the potential he showed in his rookie season, Lawrence could be in play for the Jaguars.
2. Washington Football Team: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Sewell is at the head of a great offensive tackle class in 2021, and would make a nice fit for Washington after the team traded Trent Williams. Of course, going tackle at this spot assumes that Dwayne Haskins will make progress at quarterback in 2020.
3. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State, and became an instant star in his first season as a starter. He threw for over 3,200 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 10 scores. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, but it remains to be seen if he’s the long-term answer for the team.
4. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Chase is shaping up to be one of the best wide receiver prospects in years, a truly uncoverable fiend who had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns for LSU last season. A.J. Green isn’t signed beyond 2020, and Chase would be rejoining his former LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow.
5. Miami Dolphins: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FL)
Rousseau had an incredible 2019 season at Miami, recording 15.5 sacks and 54 tackles in 13 games. He could go down the road and join a Dolphins team that would welcome another edge rusher, even after signing Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy during the offseason.
6. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Lance will naturally be compared to North Dakota State alum Carson Wentz, and he has similar potential as a top draft pick. He showed great accuracy for the Bison last season and also has the running ability of other modern, successful NFL quarterbacks.
7. New York Giants: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
New York thought they were set at cornerback after drafting Deandre Baker in 2019 and signing James Bradberry this offseason, but Baker’s legal troubles are now a concern. Surtain’s father had a long and successful 11 year career in the NFL, and the youngster shows elite ability.
8. New York Jets: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
The Crimson Tide just keep reloading at wideout. Waddle stands below six feet, but he has great deep speed and has scored 13 times in two seasons. His stats could skyrocket this year with more opportunities, and the Jets could still use more help for Sam Darnold despite drafting Denzel Mims in the second round.
9. Las Vegas Raiders: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
The Raiders addressed the defensive end spots last year, but a young defensive tackle to complement Maliek Collins would be a good fit. The stout Williams had 44 tackles and five sacks for the Seminoles last season.
10. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Parsons was a former top recruit and has dominated in two seasons with 191 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He could shore up inside linebacker for the Broncos.
11. Atlanta Falcons: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
The Falcons selected A.J. Terrell in the first round, but they might need more cornerback help next year. Wade could add to an already young and talented group of corners while also following in the footsteps of Ohio State cornerback 2019 first rounders Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette.
12. Arizona Cardinals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Could this be Larry Fitzgerald’s final year? Kliff Kingsbury has shown that he can never have enough wide receivers, and Arizona will be in the market again if Fitzgerald retires. Moore is looking to rebound from an injury-shortened in 2019 season, but had 114 catches in 2018.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
The Chargers selected Kenneth Murray in the first round this year but might address linebacker again if Nick Vigil doesn’t work out. Moses missed 2019 with a knee injury but has the ability to rebound into first round territory.
14. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Wide receiver is one of Miami’s strengths, but they could look to add more depth for Tua Tagovailoa. Smith returned to school despite producing 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
15. Chicago Bears: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
The offensive line was a problem for Chicago last season, and they might have address that area in the draft next year if it continues. Cosmi is a strong left tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds.
16. Cleveland Browns: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
Standing at 6-foot-3, 346 pounds, Shelvin is arguably the top nose tackle prospect heading into 2020. The Browns did add Jordan Elliott in this year’s draft, but it remains to be seen if Sheldon Richardson will be in Cleveland beyond this season.
17. Indianapolis Colts: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo has flirted with retirement in the past, so it’s certainly possible the Colts will be in the market for a replacement next year. Little is a strong prospect in a loaded class.
18. Tennessee Titans: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Tennessee selected Kristian Fulton in the second round this year but might need more cornerback depth if they move on from Malcolm Butler in 2021. Adebo is a top corner prospect, recording eight picks in the last two seasons.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
Jacksonville acquired a first-round pick in the Jalen Ramsey trade and very well could look at using it on a tackle. They might have a need at right tackle next year, where Leatherwood is capable of helping.
20. New England Patriots: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
The Patriots used a second-round pick on Kyle Dugger this year but might need another safety next year considering that Patrick Chung has opted out of 2020 and Devin McCourty is entering his 11th NFL season. Holland has shown a nose for the ball with picks in two seasons for the Ducks.
21. Minnesota Vikings: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest
Minnesota moved on from Everson Griffen this year and might be up for a replacement next year. Basham is coming off a great junior season, recording 10 sacks and 57 tackles.
22. Buffalo Bills: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
The Bills pride themselves on smashmouth football, and strengthening guard will be a possibility next year. A former five-star recruit, Davis had an excellent 2019 season.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Tampa Bay drafted Ke’Shawn Vaughn this year, but the opportunity to take Etienne in 2021 could be too enticing to pass up. He surprised by returning to school after gaining more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his junior season and could put the finishing touches on a talented Bucs offense.
24: New York Jets (via Seahawks): Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
The Jets secondary is in rebuild mode after trading Jamal Adams. Cornerback is already a need, and Mukuamu is a huge press corner prospect at 6-foot-4 and recorded 59 tackles and four picks in 12 games last season.
25. Green Bay Packers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
The Packers failed to address wide receiver in the 2020 draft, which could come back to haunt them if Marquez Valdes-Scantling doesn’t deliver this year. Bateman was an elite deep threat for the Gophers last season, averaging 20.3 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Creed Humphrey, OC, Oklahoma
Travis Frederick’s retirement put the Cowboys in a bit of a bind. The team did take former Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz in this year’s draft, but Humphrey is potentially a more surefire long-term replacement.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
It’s about time the Steelers think about a Ben Roethlisberger replacement with Big Ben missing most of 2019 and edging toward age 40. The multi-dimensional Newman has transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia this year, and has all the physical tools to produce big numbers.
28. Philadelphia Eagles: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
Philadelphia is experimenting with moving Jalen Mills from cornerback to safety this year. If that move doesn’t work out, there are plenty of high-quality safeties in next year’s class. LeCounte is coming off a huge junior season, recording 61 tackles and four picks.
29. New Orleans Saints: Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
With Sheldon Rankins struggling through injury recently, defensive tackle is a possibility early in next year’s draft. Twyman has shown great pass-rushing skills for his size at nearly 300 pounds, recording 10.5 sacks last season.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Jay Tufele, DT, USC
Baltimore features a strong but veteran-heavy defensive line in 2020. Tufele shows intriguing upside, and recorded 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Farley has already opted out of the 2020 season as he looks toward next year’s draft. He’s coming off an excellent season with four picks, and could add depth to a 49ers defense that could use help at corner.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
The Chiefs failed to make any big additions at cornerback this offseason and had a notable loss in Kendall Fuller. Stokes became a starter last season for the Bulldogs, and shows elite speed and ability.