2021 first-round NFL mock draft

Sabrina Schaeffer / USA Today Sports Images

Lawrence would likely be the first overall pick in 2021 whether he plays for Clemson this year or not, showing the elite ability that backed up the hype as a top recruit. He threw 36 touchdowns and added 563 yards on the ground for the Tigers last year. If Gardner Minshew can’t back up the potential he showed in his rookie season, Lawrence could be in play for the Jaguars.