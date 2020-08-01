2020 Emmys: Where to Watch the Most Nominated Shows

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen continues the mid-1980s DC Comics series of the same name by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. More specifically, the HBO series takes place 34 years after the original story in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There, a white supremacist attack on the local police department leaves only two surviving cops. As a result, laws are passed that allow the cops to hide their identities behind masks. One of the officers, Angela Abar (Regina King), goes on to adopt the identity of Sister Night and fights racists while dealing with the decades-long legacy of the vigilantes.

Emmy Nominations: 26, including Best Limited Series and 6 acting nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max