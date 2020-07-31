Zoo officials apologise for display of African man in 1906

Mr Benga went from the zoo to an orphanage in Brooklyn and then to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he worked in a tobacco factory. He died by suicide in 1916.

The conservation society officials also condemned the “eugenics-based, pseudoscientific racism” promoted by two of its founders, Madison Grant and Henry Fairfield Osborn Sr.

Eugenics, a movement promoting selective human breeding to weed out characteristics seen as undesirable, had many adherents in the early decades of the 20th century and was influential in shaping Nazi policies. Excerpts from Mr Grant’s book “The Passing of the Great Race” were included in a defence exhibit for one of the defendants in the Nuremberg trials, the zoo officials said.