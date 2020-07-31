Zayn Malik Marks Social Media Return With Teary-Eyed Selfie

WENN



It’s been a long time since Zayn Malik updated his Instagram feed. Thus, fans were naturally delighted when the British singer finally made his return on social media on Thursday night, July 30 by sharing a rare photo of himself.

In the photo posted on the social media site, the former One Direction member showcased his stunning curly locks and glowing skin. He additionally wore surma with tear-filled eyes as he stared into the distance rather than looking straight to the camera. Zayn left the close-up selfie captionless.

People who have been waiting to see Zayn again after so long were rejoiced over the new selfie. “I’ve literally missed you so much! I hope you’re well!” a fan gushed in the comment section. “Wow it’s been so long! Glad you’re back!” someone else commented, while one other wrote, “We missed you very much , you are the best , and we are happy that you are in a good condition , take care of yourself. WE LOVE YOU ZAYN.”

However, there were also people who criticized him for posting the selfie instead of marking the tenth year anniversary of One Direction. Some expressed their disappointment in him since he was the only one who did not bring it up on social media. “Zayn, at that time many people were waiting for you to say something to one direction, and you didn’t say anything. It made us disappointed,” an online user said.

One Direction celebrated their tenth anniversary last week, with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson taking to their respective social media accounts to reflect on their journey together. However, unlike what people had been speculating prior to the anniversary, the four did not mention anything about reunion at all.