YG Shares Details About When Police Raided His Home, Pointed Guns at His Daughters

The Compton rapper recalls when L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies ‘came, raided my house — like my house, house with me and my family and my kids,’ while bringing a search warrant related to a robbery case.

YG has detailed a horrifying moment when police raided his San Fernando Valley home earlier this year. The rapper shared more insights into the harrowing ordeal during an interview with “The Morning Hustle” radio show on Wednesday, July 29.

“Around the Grammys, I went to jail,” the Compton rapper began. He then said that L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies “came, raided my house — like my house, house with me and my family and my kids,” while bringing a search warrant related to a robbery case.

YG continued, “They come through like four in the morning. We asleep, the helicopter had come around and all that. So boom, I bounced up like, ‘What’s going on?’ Boom! They bang the door in trying to get in the door, so I go downstairs, I open the door – boom! They draw down on me. That’s normal.” However, the “Go Loko” rapper added the police went to go to his kids as soon as he told them that they were upstairs.

“My kids at the time were 4 years old and 6 years old. They upstairs in the room with their mama,” he said. “They go up in the room and they got the big AKs all in my little kids’ face, like, ‘Don’t move!’ I’m like bro, what the f**k is y’all doing? Y’all got me f***ed up! They doing this to my little kids! And these are little girls!”

However, YG admitted that his gang affiliations and previous lifestyle led him to be in that kind of situation. “I been through a lot of other stuff with the police but I’m from the streets though, you feel me?” he shared. “So it’s like I got a target on my back already from that and I know that, so it ain’t really nothing to talk about. Because it’s like when you’re from a certain area, the police gon’ f**k with you.”

Following the January arrest, YG was reportedly bailed at $250,000. At the time, he denied being at home when his home was raided. “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened!”