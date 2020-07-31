Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman cleared to return

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is cleared to return to the club after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

As ESPN’s Marly Rivera wrote, Chapman, infielder DJ LeMahieu and pitcher Luis Cessa tested positive before the start of the season. Only Chapman hadn’t yet been cleared before Friday.

Even without the fire-balling southpaw in the bullpen, the Yankees won four of five contests during a period that included MLB canceling a scheduled series against the Philadelphia Phillies after the Phillies were exposed to the Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak that has caused at least 18 Miami players to test positive.

Fellow lefty Zack Britton notched saves in two of New York’s five wins.

Per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, Chapman, 32, will require some throwing and training sessions before he’s back in action. Britton likely will remain in the closer role while Chapman continues preparations for the pandemic-shortened campaign.