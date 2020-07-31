Winners and losers from Thursday’s NBA action

I give this star rookie a lot of credit for suiting up Thursday after just one five-on-five practice following an extended absence from the Orlando bubble. Statistically, Williamson performed well in limited action. The forward shot 6-of-8 from the field in 15 minutes.

It did not extend to team-wide success with Mt. Zion on the court. New Orleans was minus-16 in those 15 minutes and plus-14 in the 33 minutes Williamson was on the bench. That’s certainly not the type of impact New Orleans has seen from the generational talent this season.

Winner: Clippers stars show out

It was not enough for the Clippers to escape an onslaught from Anthony Davis. But it could act as a sign of things to come with this Los Angeles team aiming for an NBA title in Orlando. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 58 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 18-of-33 shooting from the field.

The Clippers are going to need these two superstars to continue stepping up if they want to outlast the Lakers in the Western Conference moving forward. They have had limited on-court time together thus far this season. If what we saw Thursday evening at Walt Disney World is any indication, the Clippers are going to be in a good position.

Winner: LeBron James comes up clutch

James started out the game by attempting to get his teammates involved. That included five first-quarter assists before he threw down a jam over the above-mentioned Leonard. This is not necessarily a surprise given that James had utilized that same mentality early in games in the past.

However, the three-time NBA champion struggled when he actually shot the ball in this one. James connected on just 6-of-19 from the field. In all, James scored 16 points while turning the ball over five times. But he came up clutch when it counted the most. With the game tied at 101 late in the fourth quarter, James scored the go-ahead bucket on a putback.