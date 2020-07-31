Who Is It? Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Hints She Has ‘Husband’ Now

Instagram

Some people have already started speculating that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star may be talking about her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick.

–

Is Kourtney Kardashian no longer single? The mother of three has successfully thrown fans into confusion after she appeared to be hinting at her relationship status through an Instagram post she shared on Friday, July 31.

A photo was attached to Kourt’s latest post, showing her and TikTok star Addison Rae leaning close to each other as they enjoyed their fruits against a sea background. Both of them wore matching pajamas, with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star sporting a pink one alongside a camo head scarf. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old star rocked blue pajamas and a matching floral head scarf.

Both of them certainly looked good in the photo, but it was Kourt’s caption that got everyone raising their eyebrows. The Poosh founder wrote, “My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories.”

<br />

Many quickly flooded the comment section of the post with questions. “Your husband (sic) girlfriend what??” one wrote. “me being hella confused by the caption,” another admitted, as one other was just equally confused, “Whattttt husbands girlfriend ????” Someone else said, “So Bryce Hall is your husband? Can you please clarify this caption? I’m really confused,” referring to Addison’s boyfriend Bryce Hall.

Some people, in the meantime, suspected that Kourt was referring to Scott Disick. “Where is the lord,” one asked, making a reference to Scott’s Instagram handle. Meanwhile, someone was already hoping that she was talking about the restaurateur by saying, “pls tell me Scott is the husband because honestly that is the news I need to make it through 2020.”

“@letthelordbewithyou really is the king if he’s piping both,” another chimed in. “Scott’s girlfriend ?” one more person wondered. “Had a feeling she was going to be Scott’s next victim,” an online user suspected, while someone joked, “Scott said… I need a bad bleep.”

Kourtney has yet to react to the confusion.