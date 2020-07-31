White Sox promote prospect Nick Madrigal

Madrigal was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and he’ll be batting ninth.

The 23-year-old finished the 2019 season with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate where he slashed .331/.398/.424 with one home run 12 RBI in 29 games. Through his minor-league career, he only struck out on 2.98% of his plate appearances.

Before the 2020 campaign, MLB Pipeline ranked Madrigal fourth among White Sox prospects.

As a result of Madrigal’s promotion, the White Sox designated reliever Kelvin Herrera for assignment.