White Sox promote prospect Nick Madrigal

Nick Madrigal’s day has finally come.
The Chicago White Sox announced Friday that they’ve recalled the highly touted prospect and that he’ll start at second base against the Kansas City Royals.
Madrigal was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and he’ll be batting ninth.
The 23-year-old finished the 2019 season with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate where he slashed .331/.398/.424 with one home run 12 RBI in 29 games. Through his minor-league career, he only struck out on 2.98% of his plate appearances.
Before the 2020 campaign, MLB Pipeline ranked Madrigal fourth among White Sox prospects.
As a result of Madrigal’s promotion, the White Sox designated reliever Kelvin Herrera for assignment.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90