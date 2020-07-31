White Hip Hop Producer JWLucas: Breonna Taylor Deserved To Die!!

A popular Caucasian hip hop producer named JW Lucas is going viral. The producer has worked with the likes of DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert.

He caused outrage on social media by making outrageous remarks about Breonna Taylor’s police-involved death. In essence, he implied that she deserved to be murdered.

JW Lucas may not be familiar to you, but his work may be; he boasts on Twitter that he’s worked with DaBaby, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Durk.

He took to Twitter yesterday and started talking reckless about Breonna Taylor, the young woman who lost her life after police stormed into her house as she was sleeping and shot her to death.

JW Lucas told fans that he doesn’t understand why people are backing the young woman’s cause.

“Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor…ofcourse she shouldn’t have lost her life…. but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences,” Lucas wrote. He added, “It is terrible Breonna lost her life, and as I said earlier I believe the cops may have mishandled the raid and been to aggressive after being fired on. With that being said what is the punishment the world Is calling for. Those men were on the job and have families as well.”

Lucas later apologized to people who were offended by his remarks but it was too late; the internet was swift in letting him know exactly what they thought.

He went on Instagram Live, as well, with Tamika Mallory, one of the organizers of the 2017 Women’s March. Mallory was recently arrested in Louisville while protesting on behalf of Breonna Taylor.

In their heated exchange, JW Lucas told Tamika Mallory that he was more qualified to lead in the Black Lives Matter movement than she was, further stating that Mallory was focused on political gain.

Watch this:

Check out a few of his tweets along with some reactions below.