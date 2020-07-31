White Hip Hop Producer JWLucas: Breonna Taylor Deserved To Die!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A popular Caucasian hip hop producer named JW Lucas is going viral. The producer has worked with the likes of DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert.

He caused outrage on social media by making outrageous remarks about Breonna Taylor’s police-involved death. In essence, he implied that she deserved to be murdered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR