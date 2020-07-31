When Juhi Chawla revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s food secrets

Shah Rukh Khan, the name itself is enough to bring to the mind several hit movies, memorable characters, romantic dialogues and upbeat tracks. The actor has over the years become an icon and no one can replace him in B-town for sure. King Khan has a massive following and continues to be relevant even after a couple of decades. SRK has done several films with Juhi Chawla and their chemistry on screen was loved by one and all. In an interview with Filmfare a few years back, the actress had revealed a few food secrets about SRK that we thought of bringing back to you.



Sharing memories from the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, she said, “When Shah Rukh Khan came into the industry from Delhi, he didn’t have a home as such in Mumbai. He’d have the unit food, in the same plate as others. He’d even have set ki chai. He mingled with every one. He was so simple. Then later on after marriage, he began getting food from home. Even then he’d only have chicken tikka and sukhi si roti. He’d eat for the sake of eating. If you didn’t tell him it was lunch break, he’d happily keep on working. He’d be so pagal about work that food never entered his mind. I’m sure he’s the same today. Simple, healthy food is what he likes. He doesn’t make a fuss over food. And that’s an admirable quality in itself.” Well, SRK never fails to impress us.