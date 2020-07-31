What You Need To Know About Taskmaster, Your New Favorite Show

Who are the stars? The season that The CW is starting with is actually season eight, most notably featuring Iain Stirling, the narrator of Love Island UK. It also stars Joe Thomas, Lou Sanders, Paul Sinha, and Sian Gibson. If you’re not familiar with any of those comedians, you’re about to be.

Davies: “I think for anyone who doesn’t recognize any of the contestants, just take a moment to imagine your favorite comedians being humiliated by one giant man and one really small one. And you know, it’ll all make sense. I don’t think it matters if you know the people or not, because they’re all comedians or comedy actors in this country, and they’re all very funny. So we deliberately chose people who do funny stuff for a living, and we take them out of their comfort zone, away from them being in control of the comedy.”

Horne: “I’d also say that over here, everyone’s always heard of one or two of them, and then we’ve introduced the audience to a couple of them. So because it’s the same cast for the whole 10 episodes, you will know them even after one episode, and it becomes more of a sitcom in that respect. For the first 15 minutes, you might not understand who they are, but you’ll get to know them, and you’ll have your favorites pretty quick.”

Davies: “Within an episode, people have decided who’s gonna win and who’s the funniest.”