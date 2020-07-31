What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For August 1-2

If You Worship at the Altar of Queen Bey: The Grammy winner’s visual album is jam-packed with appearances, including her husband, Jay-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Plus, famous friends like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech all pop up.

But let’s be real: Beyoncé is more than enough for us and Black Is King includes full-length videos for songs like “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power.” We’re not worthy to receive you but only say the word, Bey, and we will watch Black Is King 10 times this weekend.

“I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry,” the superstar said of the film. “I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose.” (Where to Watch: Disney+)