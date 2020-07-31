What parts of the UK have gone into local lockdown and what are the rules?

Coronavirus restrictions in the UK have been easing, but some areas have now been put in localised lockdown after a spike of infections.

This means that certain areas will have less freedom and strict rules again to stop the spread of the deadly bug amid fears of a second wave.

The UK Government last night announced a ban on different households meeting indoors in parts of northern England in response to a rise in cases.

The restrictions affect more than four million people across Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and West Yorkshire.







They won’t be allowed to mix in each other’s homes or gardens or in places like pubs and restaurants.

It will also be illegal for people from outside of the lockdown area to visit households.

The lockdown was announced just hours before the new rules came into force, with millions saying they felt left in the dark.

The move follows Leicester which was put under a localised lockdown a few weeks ago and is only just easing restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon has already warned of a Leiceter-style lockdown in Scotland if flare ups occur in certain areas.

She previously said localised outbreaks were ‘probably inevitable’ as the restrictions were relaxed and people resumed something approaching normal life.

So, which areas in the northern of England have gone into lockdown?

Which areas have gone into lockdown?

Greater Manchester: City of Manchester Trafford Stockport Oldham Bury Wigan Bolton Tameside Rochdale Salford

Lancashire: Blackburn with Darwen Burnley Hyndburn Pendle Rossendale

West Yorkshire: Bradford Calderdale Kirklees



What are the new rules?